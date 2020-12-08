UBS MTF Market Notice: Double Volume Cap Update

Following the ESMA update published on 7 December, UBS MTF would like to inform you of upcoming double volume cap suspension changes this week:
- Effective from the start of trading on 11 December, the DVC suspension ends for 30 instruments on UBS MTF and therefore these instruments will again be available for trading under the Reference Price Waiver.
- Also effective from the start of trading on 11 December, a six-month DVC suspension commences for four instruments and is extended for one instrument on UBS MTF, which means that they will not be available under the Reference Price Waiver during this period. These capped instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale Waiver as well as on our Periodic Auction Order Book.
Our daily Stock Universe file, published on our website at https://www.ubs.com/mtf-reference-data and by SFTP, will be updated to reflect the suspensions and resumptions as they take effect. A list of the affected instruments is attached to this notice.