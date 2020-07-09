UBS MTF Market Notice Double Volume Cap Update

Following the ESMA update published on 7 July, UBS MTF would like to inform you of upcoming double volume cap suspension changes this week:
- Effective from the start of trading on 14 July, the DVC suspension ends for 32 instruments on UBS MTF and therefore these instruments will again be available for trading under the Reference Price Waiver.
- Also effective from the start of trading on 10 July, a six-month DVC suspension commences for 15 instruments on UBS MTF, which means that they will not be available under the Reference Price Waiver during this period. These capped instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale Waiver as well as on our Periodic Auction Order Book, and an additional six-month DVC re-suspension, for two instruments, will also take effect at the same time.
- Additionally, DVC suspension is revoked for a single instrument effective 10 July.
The UBS MTF daily Stock Universe file, published on the UBS MTF website at http://www.ubs.com/mtf-reference-data and by SFTP, will be updated to reflect the suspensions and resumptions as they take effect. A list of the affected instruments is attached to this notice.