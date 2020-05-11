UBS MTF Market Notice: Double Volume Cap Update

Following the ESMA update published on 8 May, UBS MTF would like to inform you of upcoming double volume cap suspension changes this week
- Effective from the start of trading on 14 May 2020, the DVC suspension ends for 35 instruments on UBS MTF and therefore these instruments will again be available for trading under the Reference Price Waiver, and
- effective from the start of trading on 13 May 2020, a six-month DVC suspension commences for 20 instruments on UBS MTF, which means that they will not be available under the Reference Price Waiver during this period. These capped instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale Waiver as well as on our Periodic Auction Order Book, and an additional six-month DVC re-suspension, for two instruments, will also take effect at the same time.
The UBS MTF daily Stock Universe file, published on its website at http://www.ubs.com/mtf-reference-data and by SFTP, will be updated to reflect the suspensions and resumptions for trading on each date. A list of the affected instruments is attached to this notice.