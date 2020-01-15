UAE’s Securities And Commodities Authority: PTEC’s Board Of Trustees Discuss New Year’s Plans And Approves The Launch Of An E-Training Platform

Chaired by H.E. Dr. Obaid Al Zaabi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the meeting of the board of trustees of the Professional Training and Examinations Centre (PTEC) discussed the PTEC’s 2020 marketing plan, its strategic plan, and its training programs for this year, which will be delivered in cooperation with the Union of Arab Securities Authorities (UASA).
The board of trustees adopted a roadmap for launching an e-training platform, called Al Majlis, and approved five mandatory hours for the training courses delivered by the PTEC and five training hours for the cybersecurity and anti-money laundering course taken through this platform.
The board viewed the PTEC’s performance reports that included results of the professional exams administered in 2019 (measured against global indexes). Participants in the meeting included H.E. Mohammed Khalifa Al Hadari, Deputy CEO for Supporting Services; Prof. Abdullah Mohammed Al Shamsi, member and academic advisor; Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, representing the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange; Hassan Al Serkal, representing the Dubai Financial Market; Mohammed Ali Yasin, representing the financial services industry; and Yousef Mohammed Al Wahhabi, the PTEC Head.