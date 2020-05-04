UAE Securities And Commodities Authority’s Board Discusses Internal And External Actions Taken By SCA To Contain The Consequences Of The Coronavirus Pandemic On Securities Markets

- Activating the Emergency and Business Continuity Committee and having it remain in continuous session.·
- Putting into effect the remote work applications and arrangements, including the OpenText licensing systems, Mersal, and customer-service related systems.·
- Forming an Emiratization committee concerned with the Emiratization initiatives in the real estate sector following a decision by the board chairman, in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization.·
- Issuing circulars to licensed and listed public joint-stock companies containing business continuity-related actions
Amendment of a decision on the general clearing member activity
As part of its efforts to improve the legislation that regulates the securities markets operating in the country and to regularly revise the legislation and regulations regulating the financial services to ensure that they keep pace with global market developments, the board approved the proposed amendment to the SCA Board of Director’s Decision No. (36/R.M) of 2019 Concerning General Clearing Member Activity, which states that custodians are exempted from the application of the decision concerning the general clearing member and that they must comply with the provisions of the SCA Board of Director’s Decision No. (29/R) of 2009 Regulating Securities Custody Activities and its amendments.
ISO certification
As part of its efforts to follow up on matters related to SCA’s internal performance, the board reviewed a report about the ISO certificates that SCA obtained in the first quarter of this year in line with the directives of the wise government to adopt international principles and methodologies that promote performance and empower human resources. The ISO certificates received include ISO 30401-Knowledge management systems, ISO 20400-Sustainable procurement, ISO 31000- Risk management, BS 13500-Governance management, and ISO 56002-Innovation management.
Report about the financial analysis of the financial statements of listed companies
As part of its efforts to follow up on the conditions of local listed public joint-stock companies and to implement the provisions of the Commercial Companies Law No. (2) of 2015, the board examined a report on the performance of financial markets and the results of measuring the impacts of the support provided to them. It also reviewed a report about the financial analysis of the 2019 annual financial statements of public joint-stock companies listed on ADX and DFM.
The board recommended that a specialized study be carried out to: measure the financial performance of public joint-stock companies in the past three years, assess the effectiveness of corporate boards, and present future scenarios to raise the efficiency of corporate boards and enhance the financial performance of these companies.