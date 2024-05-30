UAE Securities And Commodities Authority Wins The Jahiz Award For Future Government Talents (Individual Category)

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) honored Rafeea Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Head of Operations and Technical Support at the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), in recognition of her outstanding efforts and ongoing determination to acquire skills of the future, which led to her winning the Jahiz Award for Future Government Talents (individual category).

Her Excellency Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, FAHR’s Director General, presented the award to the winner in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Maryam Butti Al Suwaidi, the SCA’s CEO, at a Jahiz forum that FAHR organized in Dubai to honor winning federal entities and employees.

In this context, Dr. Al Suwaidi said that she was proud that the SCA was among this year’s winners and extended her heartfelt thanks and appreciation to FAHR for their tireless efforts in motivating federal government employees, stressing that such efforts tremendously contribute to improving and enhancing government performance, thus helping realize the aspirations of the leadership to train national cadres and equip them with the skills of the future to drive development and innovation in the government sector.

Dr. Al Suwaidi lauded the levels of excellence and commitment demonstrated by the SCA staff to improve their skills and develop their abilities to confront future challenges. She explained that this achievement illustrates the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship and reiterates our aspirations for more success in the future to meet society’s changing needs.

FAHR honored the SCA in 2023 for winning the Jahiz Award in its third round after its staff achieved the highest percentage in “Programming” on the Jahiz platform.