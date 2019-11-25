UAE Securities and Commodities Authority Obtains Lloyd’s Register Certification For ISO 10002:2018

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) obtained an accredited certification from Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance for implementing ISO 10002:2018 internationally set guidelines. This comes as part of SCA’s efforts to adoptthe best global practices on handling customer complaints and reflects its commitment to achieving its strategic objectives, most notably enhancing customer satisfaction and improving the quality of the services offered.
By implementing ISO 10002:2018, SCA aims to create a customer-oriented culture where customer opinions are encouraged, valued, and viewed as the basis for improvement and development.
SCA obtained the certification for having in place an effective mechanism for handling customer complaints and meeting their needs and expectations. This mechanism sees complaints as a chance for improvement. SCA had also arranged training programs to improve staff performance in customer service.
The ISO 10002:2018 certification is awarded to bodies demonstrating adherence to internationally set guidelines. This ISO standard contributes to enhancing customer satisfaction through an efficient mechanism that helps customers improve their understanding of what to expect from companies and serves as an open channel for feedback.