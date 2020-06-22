UAE Securities And Commodities Authority Hosts Webinar On The Evolution Of Supervisory Technology For Arab Regulators In Collaboration With Arab Federation Of Exchanges

As part of its efforts to promote supervision over the securities sector in the country, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Exchanges (AFE), hosted a joint webinar on the evolution of supervisory technology, or SupTech, for Arab regulators. The webinar, titled “Evolution of Supervisory Technology for Capital Markets”, was held on June 15, using Microsoft Teams.
Its purpose was to share and exchange international experiences on supervisory technology. Participants in the webinar included representatives from financial market institutions, relevant stakeholders, economic and financial policymakers, in addition to representatives from supervisory and regulatory authorities and international organizations. An elite group of speakers, experts, and specialists in this field participated in the webinar sessions and discussions.
Items on the agenda included welcoming remarks by H.E. Dr. Obaid Al Zaabi, SCA’s CEO, Vice Chair of the board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), and Chair of IOSCO’s Growth and Emerging Markets Committee (GEMC). Richard Cutress delivered a presentation that provided an overview of supervisory technology and presented the perspective of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the UK.
The webinar included a panel discussion titled “Adoption of SupTech and Lessons for Arab Regulators” led by Varun Mittal, EY Global Emerging Markets Fintech Leader, and moderated by Mirna Sleiman, Founder and CEO of Fintech Galaxy. It featured panelists, including Narjes Farookh Jamal, Chief Operating Officer at Bahrain Bourse, and Sherif Samy, Chairman of the Egyptian FinTech Association and Former Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority.
The webinar was concluded with a keynote speech by Rami El Dokany, AFE’s Secretary General, while the closing remarks were delivered by Lara Abdulmalak, Unlock Blockchain’s Editor-in-Chief.