UAE Securities And Commodities Authority: Hijri New Year Holiday Is Announced For Financial Markets

Under Circular No. 07 of 2023 issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources concerning the Hijri New Year 1445 holiday, the Securities and Commodities Authority announced that the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market will close for the Hijri New Year holiday on Friday, July 21. Trading will resume on Monday, July 24.

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, however, will remain open and will continue to operate under normal trading hours.

We pray to Allah to bless us on this blessed occasion and to bestow upon the UAE government and people and all Muslims and Arabs stability, peace, and prosperity.