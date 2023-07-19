BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGIU_USA_468x60

UAE Securities And Commodities Authority: Hijri New Year Holiday Is Announced For Financial Markets

Date 19/07/2023

Under Circular No. 07 of 2023 issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources concerning the Hijri New Year 1445 holiday, the Securities and Commodities Authority announced that the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market will close for the Hijri New Year holiday on Friday, July 21. Trading will resume on Monday, July 24.

 

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, however, will remain open and will continue to operate under normal trading hours.

We pray to Allah to bless us on this blessed occasion and to bestow upon the UAE government and people and all Muslims and Arabs stability, peace, and prosperity.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg