tZERO Named Best Blockchain Solution Of The Year By FTF News Technology Innovation Awards 2020

tZERO, the global leader in blockchain innovation for capital markets, announced today that it has won the 2020 FTF News Technology Innovation Award for the ‘Best Blockchain Solution of the Year’ category. As the securities industry is moving ahead with new solutions that use distributed ledger technology (DLT), this award honors the breakthrough systems that will advance the operations of the securities industry the most.
tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “We are proud to be recognized as Best Blockchain Solution of the Year, and we look forward to continuing to advance the integration of DLT to advance capital markets.”
The annual awards, presented by Financial Technologies Forum and FTF News, celebrate and recognize the professionals, financial technology vendors, service providers, industry bodies and regulators that have made significant strides and noteworthy achievements in operational excellence during 2019. The winners are selected by popular vote of capital markets industry professionals.
In 2019, tZERO made great strides in the digital asset space. It commenced secondary trading of its digital preferred equity security (TZROP) on the tZERO ATS. Within one year of trading commencing, TZROP was highlighted as the digital security with the highest volume in 2019. tZERO ATS signed agreements with five additional broker-dealer subscribers to its alternative trading system (ATS), which will increase the pool of investors that trade on the platform. tZERO also partnered with Alliance Investments in October 2019, which intends to issue a digital security representing at least $25M of the equity in the entity owning River Plaza, a luxury development in Manchester, England. In addition, tZERO’s crypto unit launched the tZERO Crypto app, and tZERO secured a number of cutting-edge patents related to the intersection of DLT and capital markets.
“It speaks volumes to our nominees and winners that despite the current environment, clients, peers and FTF readers took the time to vote in this year’s FTF Awards — even surpassing the number of votes we received last year,” says Maureen Lowe, President, Founder and Publisher of FTF and FTF News. “We have seen some real innovation from FinTech companies over the past 12-to-18 months, and we expect that despite current challenges, the innovation will continue. This year, our regular gala has been put on hold, but the celebration will continue — albeit in virtual form through various online initiatives. We remain optimistic, however, that we will be able to all meet again next year for a show-stopping gala celebration. Until then, congratulations to our 2020 FTF Awards winners!”
tZERO is a technology firm that was founded with the goal of utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) to revolutionize Wall Street so that it is more efficient, accessible, and transparent. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly-owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).
