tZERO Announces Two New Broker-Dealers Are Live & Trading - Announcement Marks An Important Milestone In Enhancing Liquidity On The tZERO ATS - Provides Access For More Investors To Trade Overstock’s Innovative Series A-1 Dividend

tZERO, the global leader in blockchain innovation for capital markets, announced today that broker-dealers ChoiceTrade and a multinational, publicly-traded investment bank and financial services company focused on institutional brokerage are now live and trading on the tZERO ATS. These broker-dealers join Dinosaur Financial Group, LLC as subscribers to the tZERO ATS. Customers of those broker-dealers are now able to trade Overstock’s innovative Series A-1 dividend shares, which were issued to Overstock shareholders last week. These firms and their customers are expected to have access to TZROP (tZERO's preferred equity security) and other assets that trade on the tZERO ATS in the near future. The tZERO ATS now has three active subscribers and has signed four additional agreements with progressive broker-dealers interested in trading securities.
tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “Our primary objective in partnering with Overstock on its digital dividend was to enhance liquidity on the tZERO ATS. The launch of two new broker-dealers marks an important milestone toward achieving this objective. These subscribers, together with existing agreements with other broker-dealers, will meaningfully increase the number of investors able to trade digital securities. Today’s announcement is also exciting as it will make our platform more attractive to prospective issuers.”
ChoiceTrade is a brokerage firm with extensive experience in the securities industry and a global footprint with clients in approximately 100 countries. ChoiceTrade provides its customers with online trading of equity securities and options, and now intends to expand its services to include the innovative securities traded on the tZERO ATS.
ChoiceTrade CEO Neville Golvala shared, “ChoiceTrade has been a pioneer in the online brokerage market since our founding twenty years ago. Today’s announcement illustrates our ambition to continue to innovate and influence the technological and regulatory initiatives that shape our industry. Subscribing to the tZERO ATS aligns with this mission by providing our customers with the ability to trade innovative securities, which we believe is the future of the industry.”
tZERO ATS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of tZERO Group Inc., a technology firm that was founded with the goal of utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) to revolutionize Wall Street so that it is more efficient, accessible and transparent. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly-owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).
