Two Technology Leaders Join Forces: Giesecke+Devrient Partners With Netcetera

The global security technology group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) invests in Netcetera. The Swiss software company is one of the leading providers for secure digital payments. With this partnership, the two internationally operating companies aim to use synergies in their portfolio, further strengthen their innovative power and tap international growth potential.
G+D and Netcetera entered the strategic partnership in August 2020. Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities, G+D will become a shareholder of the Swiss company with its investment. Its funds will be used to accelerate Netcetera’s business growth and global expansion.
Netcetera, founded in Zurich in 1996, brings large expertise in digitization and software development, as well as its innovative strength to the partnership. G+D is strongly positioned worldwide with a focus on the four core areas of payment, connectivity, identities and digital infrastructures. As one of the leading companies in physical, electronic and digital payment, G+D opens further doors for Netcetera in the global market. Simultaneously, the Munich group expands its portfolio of innovative solutions for securing transactions with Netcetera's software tools. By joining forces, both companies want to serve the growing demand for digital security together.
"Netcetera looks back on an impressive business development. We see many connecting factors in our respective portfolios. Therefore, we are convinced that both companies will benefit greatly from this involvement," says Ralf Wintergerst, Group CEO at G+D. "Together with Netcetera we want to enhance our portfolio with supplemental innovative software products for digital payment."
Andrej Vckovski, CEO of Netcetera, says: "We are very pleased about the partnership. G+D is very similar to us in many aspects and paves the way for further success of our expanding strategy. I am convinced that this significant step will help us grow sustainably and independently."
Mike Franz, founder and member of Netcetera's Board of Directors, adds: "As a founding member I am very pleased to have been involved in Netcetera's positive development for over 24 years. The partnership with G+D is another milestone in this success story."