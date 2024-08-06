Two Harbors To Use ICE’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Platform In Servicing Retention Strategy Via Direct-To-Consumer Lending Channel - Encompass Chosen For Comprehensive Capabilities, Configurability, And Rapid Implementation

Intercontinental Exchange , Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Two Harbors Investment Corp.(NYSE:TWO) (“Two Harbors”), an MSR + Agency RMBS real estate investment trust, has selected the Encompass ® digital mortgage platform to support their new direct-to-consumer recapture originations channel. Part of ICE’s end-to-end digital housing finance ecosystem, Encompass is the mortgage industry’s leading digital platform for lenders to originate, service, sell and purchase loans faster – all from a single system of record.

Since acquiring RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC (“RoundPoint”) in 2023, Two Harbors has become the eighth largest servicer of conventional loans in the country. The decision to expand into mortgage loan originations is key to their strategy of retaining servicing customers when interest rates drop and borrowers begin to refinance their loans. After a thorough search, Two Harbors identified Encompass as their platform partner in their effort to build out a direct-to-consumer channel to streamline origination workflows and provide an exceptional borrower experience.

“The built-in configurability and smooth implementation process with ICE meant that we were able to begin offering loans to our customers at RoundPoint within several months of our decision to go with Encompass,” said Bill Greenberg, Two Harbors’ President and CEO. “We’re planning to continue to take advantage of the additional capabilities and greater efficiencies within the integrated ICE technology ecosystem. When we consider the scope of what we can achieve together, the possibilities are exciting and will be beneficial to our customers.”

Encompass is key to the ICE end-to-end mortgage technology ecosystem, which is digitizing the entire real estate and housing finance lifecycle to create a better experience for lenders, homeowners, and investors. ICE is committed to investing in new innovations that help companies drive operational efficiencies across their entire business with visibility and control.

“We’re proud that Two Harbors chose the Encompass digital lending platform as they strategically expand their mortgage offerings.” said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “ICE’s technology will help them better meet the needs of borrowers in this continuously evolving market. Two Harbors has been able to quickly deliver for their customers – a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation that both helps mortgage companies operate more efficiently and delivers a better experience to the American homeowner.”