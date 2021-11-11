Twitter Establishes Dedicated Digital Assets Team

Twitter has established a dedicated digital assets team in a push to embrace the adoption of digital assets and decentralised apps.
Twitter has hired Tess Rinearson to lead the new Twitter Digital Assets team.
Twitter said, "We're exploring ways to incorporate decentralised technologies into our products and infrastructure".
Tess Rinearson said, "I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralised technologies - including and going beyond cryptocurrencies".