Turnover Development 2023: Börse Berlin Achieves A Turnover Of Over €81 Billion

Turnover up four per cent (Xontro and Equiduct)

Rising interest in bonds ensures increased turnover

Outlook 2024: Experts expect volatile markets with share price potential despite the risk of short-term setbacks

Number of Trades 2023 Number of Trades 2022 Change in % Börse Berlin 166,950* 195,794 -14.7% Equiduct 14.2 mio.** 15.9 mio. -10.7% Börse Berlin in total 14.3 mio. 16.1 mio. -11.2%

Turnover in bill. € in 2023 Turnover in bill. € in 2022 Change in % Börse Berlin 2.44* 1.45 +68.3% Equiduct 78.89** 76.56 +3.0% Börse Berlin in total 81.33 78.01 +4.3%

*Xontro status: 29 December 2023, 11:00 am. For the year 2023, trading on Xontro ends today at 14:00 CET.

**Status Equiduct: 28/12/2023 end of trading. Trading on Equiduct continues today until 17:30 CET.