Turnover Development 2023: Börse Berlin Achieves A Turnover Of Over €81 Billion

- Turnover up four per cent (Xontro and Equiduct)
- Rising interest in bonds ensures increased turnover
- Outlook 2024: Experts expect volatile markets with share price potential despite the risk of short-term setbacks
|
|
Number of Trades 2023
|
Number of Trades 2022
|
Change in %
|
Börse Berlin
|
166,950*
|
195,794
|
-14.7%
|
Equiduct
|
14.2 mio.**
|
15.9 mio.
|
-10.7%
|
Börse Berlin in total
|
14.3 mio.
|
16.1 mio.
|
-11.2%
|
|
Turnover in bill. € in 2023
|
Turnover in bill. € in 2022
|
Change in %
|
Börse Berlin
|
2.44*
|
1.45
|
+68.3%
|
Equiduct
|
78.89**
|
76.56
|
+3.0%
|
Börse Berlin in total
|
81.33
|
78.01
|
+4.3%
*Xontro status: 29 December 2023, 11:00 am. For the year 2023, trading on Xontro ends today at 14:00 CET.
**Status Equiduct: 28/12/2023 end of trading. Trading on Equiduct continues today until 17:30 CET.