Turnover Development 2023: Börse Berlin Achieves A Turnover Of Over €81 Billion

Date 29/12/2023

  • Turnover up four per cent (Xontro and Equiduct)
  • Rising interest in bonds ensures increased turnover
  • Outlook 2024: Experts expect volatile markets with share price potential despite the risk of short-term setbacks

 

 

Number of Trades 2023

Number of Trades 2022

Change in %

Börse Berlin

 

166,950*

195,794

-14.7%

Equiduct

 

14.2 mio.**

15.9 mio.

-10.7%

Börse Berlin in total

 

14.3 mio.

16.1 mio.

-11.2%

 

 

 

Turnover in bill. € in 2023

Turnover in bill. € in 2022

Change in %

Börse Berlin

 

2.44*

1.45

+68.3%

Equiduct

 

78.89**

76.56

+3.0%

Börse Berlin in total

 

81.33

78.01

+4.3%

 

*Xontro status: 29 December 2023, 11:00 am. For the year 2023, trading on Xontro ends today at 14:00 CET.

**Status Equiduct: 28/12/2023 end of trading. Trading on Equiduct continues today until 17:30 CET.

