Turkey And Qatar Signed MoU On 10% Of Borsa İstanbul Shares Purchase

Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to consider and finalise the potential purchase of 10% of Borsa İstanbul AŞ shares by QIA and their future collaboration in the governance of Borsa İstanbul.
The MoU is signed by TWF CEO Zafer Sönmez and QIA CEO Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud with a ceremony today at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.
TWF is the majority shareholder of Borsa İstanbul with a shareholding of 90.6%. QIA is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Upon the consummation of a share purchase by QIA TWF will continue holding 80.6% of the Borsa İstanbul shares.
The parties expressed their mutual belief in Borsa İstanbul’s potential and future.