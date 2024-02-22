Tsitsi Mutiti Chartered FCSI Of Charles Stanley Wealth Managers Wins CISI Mentor Of The Year

Financial services education professional body and charity, the CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment) is delighted to announce that Tsitsi Mutiti Chartered FCSI has won the inaugural CISI Mentor of The Year award 2024.

The Award was launched to recognise and celebrate an inspirational CISI member who goes above and beyond in supporting their mentee's learning and development and helping them achieve their professional goals.

The CISI Mentoring Scheme launched in 2022 as an exclusive member benefit, facilitating both traditional mentoring and reverse mentoring, and has matched hundreds of mentors and mentees to date. All CISI members can join the scheme which offers members the opportunity to support one another and build strong and trusting relationships.





Tsitsi Mutiti Chartered FCSI (above)is an Investment Manager at Charles Stanley Wealth Managers and a member of the CISI Review magazine editorial panel. She has been a CISI member for 15 years. Of Tsitsi, her mentee Bev Aubrey ACSI (below) said: “I cannot thank her enough and know that from start to finish, from studying to now being employed at Copia Capital Management and joining the CISI South East Branch Committee, she has given me the confidence to finally be living my dream work life (at nearly 50). Tsitsi has truly been the gift that has changed my life for the better.”





Regarding her award, which will be presented to Tsitsi at the Mansion House, London CISI Awards ceremony 23 April, Tsitsi said: “I am deeply honoured to be recognised as CISI Mentor of the Year. It has been a privilege to share some of the knowledge and guidance I have received in the past from my mentors and from my experiences so far in the financial service industry. I am also grateful to Bev for the nomination and trusting me to support her in achieving her career aspirations.”

Mentees were invited to nominate their mentors last year and the shortlisted mentors invited to an interview with CISI judges Chris Clark Chartered MCSI, CISI Trustee, Siobhan Baker ACSI, CISI Young Professionals Network Committee member and Samar Yanni, CISI Assistant Director, Head of Membership and Professional Standards.

Tracy Vegro, CISI Chief Executive said: “It’s my great pleasure to celebrate Tsitsi as our inaugural Mentor of the Year award winner. Her experience, energy, knowledge and enthusiasm were noted by all our judges. Tsitsi’s commitment to getting to know Bev and what she wanted from the mentoring scheme, and then supporting her to achieve her goals, is an example of the empowering capabilities of mentoring and how it benefits both mentor and mentee. Congratulations to Tsitsi and we look forward to marking her important achievement at our awards ceremony in April.”

The CISI judges noted there were two strong finalists - Gileyd Romeo Eliav-Cruz Chartered MCSI and Nicholas Khan Roper Chartered FCSI – who both demonstrated hugely thoughtful approaches to supporting and encouraging their mentees

The CISI launched its reverse mentoring scheme in January 2024, offering more senior CISI members the chance to learn from more junior members, recognising the importance of lifelong learning and development throughout members’ careers. More information on CISI’s mentoring scheme: cisi.org/mentoring