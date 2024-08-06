TS Imagine Enhances Sell-Side Financial Risk Management Solution - RiskSmart X’s CCP Margin Calculator Equips Financial Institutions To Prepare For And Defend Margin Calls

TS Imagine, the leading global, cross-asset provider of trading, portfolio, and risk management solutions for financial institutions, is pleased to announce the availability of RiskSmart X’s CCP Margin Calculator.

When RiskSmart X launched last year, users were able to assess how much margin they should require from their buy-side clients. With this update, the CCP Margin Calculator allows users to also assess how much margin will be required from their exchange counterparts.

“We live in uncertain times and within this backdrop, our clients value clarity and preparedness,” said Andrew Morgan, President and Chief Revenue Officer of TS Imagine. “RiskSmart X was purpose built for prime brokers, risk managers and operations executives at sell-side institutions. It allows users to assess and manage their risk exposure to various counterparts, and prepare for shifting regulatory requirements, audits and government inquiries.”

TS Imagine is a global capital markets fintech with employees on the ground in every major financial center. It is uniquely placed to offer extensive coverage within RiskSmart X’s CCP Margin Calculator. Currently, RiskSmart X’s coverage includes 33 clearinghouses, over 50 global exchanges, and 13 methodologies. Calculations are updated throughout each trading day, and TS Imagine will continue to expand its coverage based on client need and developments within global financial markets.