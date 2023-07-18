TS Imagine Continues International Build Of Sales Team With Addition Of Christian Dietmann In London

TS Imagine, the leading global, cross-asset provider of trading, portfolio, and risk management solutions for financial institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Dietmann to its EMEA sales team. Based in the company’s London office, Christian will focus primarily on UK sales, reinforcing the growing team's capabilities.

Prior to joining TS Imagine, Christian held a business development position at TP ICAP’s Parameta Solutions' Data and Analytics business. Before that, Christian led Liquidnet Investment Analytics sales in Europe for five years.

Christian brings an attractive mix of sales experience, buy-side client contacts, and international perspective. He has held key roles in Paris, Sydney, and London, in both sell-side and vendor positions. His career journey also includes six years at Bloomberg, where he progressed to Head of Multi-Asset e-Trading.

Andrew Morgan, TS Imagine’s President and Chief Revenue Officer, commented on the news: “We are thrilled to have Christian join during an exciting time for TS Imagine and look forward to working with him as we sell our expanding platform of solutions to hedge funds, asset managers, and banks.”

The timing of Christian's appointment, and the expansion of TS Imagine’s sales team in all regions, coincides with the recent launch of two new, globally available solutions: TS One and RiskSmartX. Christian is the fourth senior sales executive TS Imagine has added this year. His appointment follows that of Stephanie Cheung in APAC, and James Muench and Jake Elkins in the US.