Truss Edge Launches App To Enhance Fund Strategy Performance

Fund management technology platform Truss Edge has launched an app that provides asset managers with access to its cutting-edge Safari portfolio management and operations technology. The app is now live and available for use by Truss Edge clients. It can be accessed via both Android and iOS.



Safari’s agile, client driven development means monthly feature releases support an ever-evolving industry.



“We listened to our customers and that has created a road map for our mobile application,” explained Jay Duffy, Chief Executive Officer at Truss Edge. “The key benefit now is that Truss Edge users can access this award-winning technology while on the move. This is increasingly important as more funds move to daily dealing and reporting regimes which need constant attention.”

Safari has been designed to serve the needs of hedge funds and ETF managers. It provides unique oversight of daily operations and lets COOs monitor reconciliation checks and critical task status checks in real-time.

Portfolio management teams can see the status of the all-important traded cash and projections.

Risk managers can review the compliance of all portfolio and orders and determine whether portfolios continue to meet their investment criteria.



For CIOs Safari provides details on exposures and profit and loss information, at a glance and in real time.



All this functionality is now available via the new Truss Edge app.