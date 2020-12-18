TriOptima Completes First Benchmark Conversion Risk Replacement Trades At Japan Securities Clearing Corporation

TriOptima, a leading infrastructure service that helps to lower costs and mitigate risk in OTC derivatives markets, has announced the completion of the first triReduce enhanced compression Japanese yen cycle, which includes Tokyo Overnight Alternative Rate (TONA) risk replacement trades. The cycle took place on
The triReduce benchmark compression service allows swap market participants to reduce their gross and net exposure to legacy benchmarks while increasing their adoption of alternate benchmarks through risk replacement trades.
"We are very pleased to support JSCC in offering the triReduce benchmark conversion service to its membership, including yen risk replacement trades for the first time," says
"We are very pleased to see completion of the first triReduce benchmark conversion service as part of JSCC's December compression cycle," says Takehiro Hosomura, Executive Officer of Clearing Planning and OTC Derivatives Clearing Services, JSCC. "Ahead of an expected cessation of LIBOR publication, scheduled for the end of 2021, we hope that this service will be extensively utilized as a tool for the transition from JPY LIBOR to TONA, the alternative reference rate in