Trillium Surveyor And Kaiko Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Crypto Trade Surveillance - Partnership Addresses Growing Demand For Institutional-Grade Crypto Trade Surveillance Solutions

Trillium Surveyor, a leading provider of trade surveillance and best execution software, and Kaiko, the leading cryptocurrency market data provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-in-class solutions for financial institutions and exchanges engaged in cryptocurrency trading. This partnership comes at a pivotal moment as the cryptocurrency market faces impending regulatory changes and increased institutional adoption.

Through this collaboration, Trillium Surveyor and Kaiko will provide an integrated solution that combines Trillium's state-of-the-art trade surveillance platform with Kaiko's high-quality crypto market data. Together, these tools empower financial institutions to detect and prevent nefarious trading activities quickly, accurately, and effectively.

"High-quality market data is the foundation of effective trade surveillance, and by combining our deep expertise with Kaiko's market intelligence, we're setting a new standard for depth and precision in digital asset monitoring," said Lisa B. Saacks, President of Trillium Surveyor. "Our partnership ensures clients have access to comprehensive market coverage and best-in-class algorithmic detection filters, while our industry knowledge identifies emerging behaviors ahead of regulatory action as the market evolves."

Kaiko's CEO, Ambre Soubiran, echoed the importance of adaptability in the current regulatory climate. "A robust, easily configurable trade surveillance tool is essential to support institutions as they navigate the rapidly changing crypto regulatory environment," said Soubiran. "This partnership with Trillium Surveyor underscores our commitment to providing the critical data needed for transparency and trust in the crypto ecosystem."