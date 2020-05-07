Trendrating Analytics Data Now Available Via The Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point

Trendrating, a global leader in cutting edge “trend capture” data and technology, today announced that its ratings data and analytics are now available to Bloomberg Data License clients via the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point (“BEAP”). This new additional offering on BEAP makes it possible for portfolio managers and quantitative analysts to access data with a robust methodology to rate price trends, validate investment ideas, add an extra layer of risk control and capture additional Alpha. Trendrating’s advanced analytics are a powerful complement to both fundamental and quantitative investment approaches.
Price trends occur in all markets regardless of the type of market cycle at the time. Investors already rate, rank and measure fundamental and quantitative data. But they often lack a way to objectively assess the true direction and quality of medium-term price trends, despite the fact that trends are the key factor that impact investment performance for any style or philosophy. It recently took only 22 trading days for the S&P 500 index to fall 30% from its record high. Trendrating issued waves of downgrades across global indexes early in the market shock providing clients with a timely "intelligence edge" to manage their risk exposure in their portfolios quickly to effectively minimize damage.
Equity markets display an incredible dispersion of performance, which our data helps expose. This occurs in equities markets every year but is rarely captured. Trendrating’s data offers multiple levels of intelligence including rating and scoring metrics to help identify the strongest trends to invest in and the weakest ones to avoid, typically over a time horizon of a few months to a few years.
As the correlation between fundamental analysis and price action can quite often be weak, Trendrating fills a critical gap of market intelligence missing from the workflow of most asset managers. Any investment strategy can be enhanced by a better synchronization with actual trend developments. Users of Trendrating data can integrate our trend analytics into their decision process to get a more accurate assessment.
Rocco Pellegrinelli, founder and CEO of Trendrating said “we are very excited and proud to be part of the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. Bloomberg has a unique brand and a global reach that will enable to make available our innovative, alpha generating data to competitive, results-oriented managers, advisors and analysts on a global scale.
With the global markets reeling from the ruthless impact of COVID-19, we discovered in candid dialogue with asset managers that a growing number of industry leaders feel they lack the critical support needed to effectively control risk and minimize drawdowns quickly. It will be equally important to have data that identifies strong uptrends once a bottom is clearly established.
After years of industry complacency about markets and a collective hesitancy to embrace new technology and data sets, many asset managers are now warming up to the idea that they need to evolve to succeed in a profoundly changed marketplace. Trendrating can add an important layer of intelligence into existing risk control and investment workflow processes.”
Trendrating rates price trends on over 15,000 securities across over 40 countries. The data being made available via the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is available in the following regional categories: Developed World, Developed Europe, Developed Asia and the United States.