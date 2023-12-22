TREE and eTree Token: Evidence Indicates No Securities Prospectus Published

There is no indication that the company is exempt from the prospectus requirement.

Background information: As a rule, securities may be offered to the public in Germany only if a prospectus has been published. This prospectus must be approved by BaFin prior to publication. Offering securities to the public without an approved prospectus constitutes a violation of the prospectus requirement under Article 3(1) of the EU Prospectus Regulation – unless an exemption applies.

During the prospectus approval process, BaFin checks whether the minimum information required by law is included in the prospectus and whether its content is understandable, coherent and consistent. BaFin is not responsible for checking whether the information contained in the prospectus is correct, for assessing the integrity of the issuer, or for monitoring the product in question.

Offerors and issuers can be held liable for failing to publish a prospectus as required (section 14 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz – WpPG ). The party responsible for the prospectus is liable for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the prospectus (sections 9 and 10 of the WpPG ).

Violations of the prospectus requirement are punishable by a fine of up to EUR 5 million or 3% of total revenues for the previous financial year. Fines of up to twice the economic advantage gained from committing the offence may also be imposed.

BaFin advises consumers to base all investments in securities solely on the information offerors are required to provide by law.

You can check whether an approved prospectus for an offer of securities to the public has been filed with BaFin by consulting the Prospectuses filed database on the BaFin website.