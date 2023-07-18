Treasury International Capital Data For May

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for May 2023. The next release, which will report on data for June 2023, is scheduled for August 15, 2023.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for May 2023. The next release, which will report on data for June 2023, is scheduled for August 15, 2023.

The sum total in May of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking flows was a net TIC outflow of $167.6 billion. Of this, net foreign private outflows were $168.2 billion, and net foreign official inflows were $0.6 billion.

Foreign residents increased their holdings of long-term U.S. securities in May; net purchases were $59.7 billion. Net purchases by private foreign investors were $18.0 billion, while net purchases by foreign official institutions were $41.7 billion.

U.S. residents increased their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net purchases of $33.9 billion.

After including adjustments, such as estimated foreign portfolio acquisitions of U.S. stocks through stock swaps, overall net foreign purchases of long-term securities are estimated to have been $17.5 billion in May.

Foreign residents decreased their holdings of U.S. Treasury bills by $17.7 billion. Foreign resident holdings of all dollar-denominated short-term U.S. securities and other custody liabilities decreased by $57.6 billion.

Banks’ own net dollar-denominated liabilities to foreign residents decreased by $127.5 billion.

Complete data are available on the Treasury website at:

https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system