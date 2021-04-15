Treasury International Capital Data For February

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for February 2021. The next release, which will report on data for March 2021, is scheduled for May 17, 2021.
The sum total in February of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking flows was a net TIC inflow of $72.6 billion. Of this, net foreign private inflows were $60.9 billion, and net foreign official inflows were $11.8 billion.
Foreign residents decreased their holdings of long-term U.S. securities in February; net sales were $7.3 billion. Net sales by private foreign investors were $15.3 billion, while net purchases by foreign official institutions were $7.9 billion.
U.S. residents decreased their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $11.5 billion.
Taking into account transactions in both foreign and U.S. securities, net foreign purchases of long-term securities were $4.2 billion. After including adjustments, such as estimates of unrecorded principal payments to foreigners on U.S. asset-backed securities, overall net foreign sales of long-term securities are estimated to have been $38.0 billion in February.
Foreign residents increased their holdings of U.S. Treasury bills by $20.7 billion. Foreign resident holdings of all dollar-denominated short-term U.S. securities and other custody liabilities increased by $13.5 billion.
Banks’ own net dollar-denominated liabilities to foreign residents increased by $97.1 billion.
Complete data are available on the Treasury website at:
https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system