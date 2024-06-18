Treasury International Capital Data For April

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for April 2024. The next release, which will report on data for May 2024, is scheduled for July 18, 2024.

The sum total in April of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking flows was a net TIC inflow of $66.2 billion. Of this, net foreign private inflows were $44.2 billion, and net foreign official inflows were $22.0 billion.

Foreign residents increased their holdings of long-term U.S. securities in April; their net purchases were $159.4 billion. Net purchases by private foreign investors were $127.5 billion, while net purchases by foreign official institutions were $31.9 billion.

U.S. residents increased their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net purchases of $36.3 billion.

After including adjustments, such as estimated foreign portfolio acquisitions of U.S. stocks through stock swaps, overall net foreign purchases of long-term securities are estimated to have been $123.1 billion in April.

Foreign residents decreased their holdings of U.S. Treasury bills by $10.0 billion. Foreign resident holdings of all dollar-denominated short-term U.S. securities and other custody liabilities decreased by $1.0 billion.

Banks’ own net dollar-denominated liabilities to foreign residents decreased by $55.9 billion.

Complete data are available on the Treasury website at:

https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system

ABOUT TIC DATA

The monthly data on holdings of long-term securities, as well as the monthly table on Major Foreign Holders of Treasury Securities, reflect foreign holdings of U.S. securities collected primarily on the basis of custodial data. These data help provide a window into foreign ownership of U.S. securities, but they cannot attribute holdings of U.S. securities with complete accuracy. For example, if a U.S. Treasury security purchased by a foreign resident is held in a custodial account in a third country, the true ownership of the security will not be reflected in the data. The custodial data will also not properly attribute U.S. Treasury securities managed by foreign private portfolio managers who invest on behalf of residents of other countries. In addition, foreign countries may hold dollars and other U.S. assets that are not captured in the TIC data. For these reasons, it is difficult to draw precise conclusions from TIC data about changes in the foreign holdings of U.S. financial assets by individual countries.

Press Notice TIC for June 2024