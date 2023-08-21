Trayport To Provide Access To Montel Marketplace Guarantee Of Origin Certificates

Trayport Limited (Trayport), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group, and Montel Marketplace (part of the Montel Group) today announced an agreement for Trayport’s Joule platform to enable access to the Montel Marketplace, a publicly accessible platform where buyers and sellers can meet new contacts and trade Guarantees of Origin (GOs).

Guarantees of Origin play a crucial role in the green energy transition, placing a value on renewable sources of power. The ability to view GOs through Trayport’s Joule platform, the leading global electronic trading solution for European power and environmental markets, will help foster price transparency, lower the barrier to entry and provide greater visibility of the opportunities within this green energy transition.

“Trayport is proud to support this new initiative launched by Montel Group,'' said Peter Conroy, CEO, Trayport Limited. “This collaboration aims to bring greater transparency and liquidity to this rapidly developing market, which has a strong overlap with our existing user base. Trayport continues to seek opportunities to expand the range of markets and products accessible to our network of over 6,800 traders and 50+ brokers and exchanges across multiple regions.”

Montel Marketplace builds on Montel’s 30 year’s worth of experience reporting real-time energy market news and data, in order to ensure transparency across energy markets. Marketplace does this by enabling buyers and sellers to meet new contacts and trade Guarantees of Origin (GOs). Montel is proud to be helping to facilitate the energy transition through the trades of GOs, the recognised method of proving that electricity was generated by a renewable source.

Within the first year of operation, Montel Marketplace has now grown to include roughly 1,000 users from all over Europe. They include both traditional energy market actors and a wide range of businesses, looking to help prove their renewable credentials as energy usage and carbon reporting becomes more important than ever. To date, the platform is responsible for over 1,700 GWh worth of GO trades.

This new collaboration with Trayport provides additional visibility of Montel Marketplace and will only enhance the mutual aims of both platforms - providing clarity for GO trading parties and opening up one of Europe’s most important energy markets.