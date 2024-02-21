Traxys Enhances Commodity Market Risk & Counterparty Risk Management With Quantifi

Quantifi, a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed its implementation at Traxys. This implementation enhances the monitoring and management of commodity market and counterparty credit risk across Traxys’ global operations. With a presence in 20 key locations worldwide, Traxys specialises in marketing and sourcing of base metals and concentrates, minor and alloying metals, industrial minerals and chemicals, and materials for steel mills and foundries.

To foster growth, having the right operating model, governance structure, and technology capabilities are key. Traxys recognised the importance of replacing its legacy risk solution, as it was no longer aligned with its business needs. With Quantifi as its core commodity market and counterparty credit risk solution, Traxys will have the capability to automate business processes, measure and manage risk in a more cohesive way and gain transparency firm-wide.

“We needed a robust, flexible and scalable solution to manage our business activities in respect of market and counterparty risk management,” comments Chris Sloan, Chief Risk Officer at Traxys. “We wanted to take a more sophisticated approach to risk management and have a consolidated view of risk exposures across our global operating model. Quantifi was our preferred choice as it has a track record of success in the commodities markets. By adopting Quantifi, we have an advanced and cost-effective solution that strengthens our risk controls and enhances operational efficiency,” continues Chris.

Traxys has streamlined its counterparty risk management process with Quantifi’s comprehensive solution, encompassing counterparty grading, limit assignment, and ongoing exposure monitoring. Quantifi’s solution enables Traxys to monitor both settlement and pre-settlement risks, including Mark-to-Market (MtM) and Potential Future Exposure. Additionally, Traxys will benefit from Quantifi’s capabilities to measure and track market risk through sensitivities, scenarios, and Value at Risk (VaR).

Built specifically for commodity firms to achieve optimal trading and risk management outcomes, Quantifi offers a powerful and adaptable solution that delivers exceptional performance. The solution seamlessly integrates with a firm’s existing processes and systems, providing scalability and ease of use. Available as on-premise or in-cloud, the solution is designed to help minimise risk and streamline operations with accurate analytics, consolidated reporting and simplified data management. By automating critical processes, it reduces costs and enables swift response to credit events, mitigating potential losses. With Quantifi, all stakeholders involved in credit decision making and risk management across the firm can make optimum credit decisions while managing the associated risk.

“We are proud to add Traxys to our growing list of commodity trading firms where sophisticated functionality, operational efficiency and return on investment are important,” comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi. “Traxys’ decision to work with Quantifi continues our adoption in the broader commodity markets. This is a strong endorsement of the breadth of our solution and our continued investment in product innovation,” continues Rohan.