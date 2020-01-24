Transcend Hires Former CTO Of ENSO Financial - Kayur Parekh To Lead Expansion Of Transcend's Technology For The Buy-Side

Transcend, a leading provider of real-time collateral and liquidity optimization technology, has hired Kayur Parekh to join Transcend’s technology leadership team. He will focus on accelerating Transcend solutions and capabilities on the cloud and refining the solutions for the buy-side. Parekh brings more than 18 years of technology and financial markets experience.
Before joining Transcend, Parekh was Chief Technology Officer at ENSO Financial, a leading SaaS-based solution company providing insights and analytics to the buy-side and prime brokers. At ENSO, Parekh spearheaded the technology transformation of the next generation of ENSO solutions focused on cloud and microservices-based architecture. Prior to ENSO, Kayur held a number of impactful roles including Senior Technology Director at NEX (now part of CME Group), Senior Solutions Architect of the initial technology platform at Transcend, and Senior Vice President at Citi, where he implemented and managed trade capture and STP systems.
“Transcend is experiencing explosive growth for our analytics, optimization and regulatory solutions,” said Bimal Kadikar, CEO and Founder of Transcend. “I have known Kayur for years and his expertise in developing advanced, scalable systems on the cloud and for the buy-side will accelerate our strong technology capabilities and momentum.”
“I look forward to joining Transcend and leveraging my extensive experience in delivering state-of-the-art technology for cross-asset collateral, funding and liquidity management,” said Parekh. “I am excited to work with the talented Transcend team to help solve our clients’ complex challenges.”