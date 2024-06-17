Transaction Network Services To Provide Order Routing And Market Data For Broadridge’s Global Futures And Options Platform - Clients Benefit From Simplified Market Data Management, Reduced Operational Risk And Implementation Costs, And Improved Time To Market For FCMs

To simplify market data management and reduce operational risk for clients, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced the integration of its global Futures and Options (F&O) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform with Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global leader in providing mission-critical infrastructure for financial markets. TNS will enhance the functionality of Broadridge's F&O platform for the derivatives market by providing global exchange connectivity for order routing and market data access as the vendor of record.

“With the addition of TNS, futures commission merchants and agency brokers will now have access to simplified, market data while benefiting from reduced implementation costs and improved time-to-market,” said Mike Johnson, General Manager, F&O, Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. “Broadridge’s F&O platform helps firms simplify and optimize trading through its modular and flexible deployment capabilities and we are committed to providing globally resilient solutions for our clients. This integration enhances our software offering and aligns with the growing industry trend where clients are moving away from hosting their own trading infrastructure.”

"Broadridge is a trusted global technology partner, and our collaboration underscores TNS’ commitment to providing fast and resilient connectivity solutions, specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of the financial services industry worldwide," said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets. "With access to more than 130 exchanges across 25 countries and extensive in-house expertise in each location, we are proud to support Broadridge in delivering a global source of exchange market data and infrastructure, helping their clients achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in their trading activities."

For more information about Broadridge’s F&O platform, please visit Futures & Options Trading Like Never Before.

TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. For further information visit tnsi.com/solutions/financial/.