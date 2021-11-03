Trans-European Energy Infrastructure: Selection Of Projects Of Common Interest Moving Towards Decarbonisation Targets

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) found improvements in the selection of projects of common interest (PCIs) for trans-European energy infrastructure such as a list of gas projects where sustainability criteria has been considered and a more objective process for selecting electricity projects. However, in both ACER Opinions on the matter published today, one on gas projects and another one on electricity ones, ACER also notes shortcomings including lack of transparency in the assessment methodologies.
The opinions also include the view of National Regulatory Authorities on specific candidate projects and provide further recommendations for future PCI selection processes.
ACER acknowledges the efforts by the European Commission to enable a smooth selection process, despite the pandemic-related difficulties prevailing at the time of the PCI selection.