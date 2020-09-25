Trafigura's Proposal For An IMO-Led Global Shipping Industry Decarbonisation Programme

Trafigura, one of the world’s largest ship charterers, proposes that the International Maritime Organisation introduces a carbon levy of between USD250 and USD300 per metric tonne of CO2 equivalent on shipping fuels, in order to make zero- and low-carbon fuels more economically viable and more competitive.
Trafigura believes that only through the introduction of a significant levy on carbon-intensive fuels can sufficient progress be made towards the decarbonisation of the global shipping industry.
Click here to download the Trafigura proposal.