 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Trafigura's Proposal For An IMO-Led Global Shipping Industry Decarbonisation Programme

Date 25/09/2020

Trafigura, one of the world’s largest ship charterers, proposes that the International Maritime Organisation introduces a carbon levy of between USD250 and USD300 per metric tonne of CO2 equivalent on shipping fuels, in order to make zero- and low-carbon fuels more economically viable and more competitive.

Trafigura believes that only through the introduction of a significant levy on carbon-intensive fuels can sufficient progress be made towards the decarbonisation of the global shipping industry.

Click here to download the Trafigura proposal.