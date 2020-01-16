"Traditional Values In A Digital World" - The FINANZ’20 Is Looking At The Future – And Of Course The Swiss Stock Exchange Is Part Of It. Join Us In Zurich On 21/22 January 2020.

The 22nd edition of Switzerland’s largest financial fair will take place on 21 and 22 January 2020 at StageOne in Zurich Oerlikon. The slogan of FINANZ’20 is "Traditional values in a digital world" and the event is aimed solely at professional investors.
After a year of growth and records the Swiss Stock Exchange is looking to the future with confidence. To strengthen our position as one of Europe’s most important exchanges – both in terms of listing and trading – we focus on continuously expanding our offering with innovative services and products. The future of trading is also a key topic in our latest Trader Survey. If you’d like to know which shifts in the trading industry the traders predict and how digital assets and AI are poised to reshape the future of trading, take a look at the detailed results.
Visit the Swiss Stock Exchange at booth B.09 and personally discover how diverse our selection of equities, bonds, ETFs & funds as well as ETPs and structured products is – and of course our unique and comprehensive index offering, including SARON, the benchmark for the secured money market in Swiss franc.
Highlights: Our Panels
Tuesday, 21 January 2020: 11.30 – 12.15, Glaskubus I
Wie kann ein Portfolio durch Strukturierte Produkte optimiert werden? (in German)
Moderator: André Buck, Global Head Sales, Securities & Exchanges, SIX
Tuesday, 21 January 2020: 12.30 – 13.15, Glaskubus I
Die Debatte: ETF vs Struki – Konkurrenz oder ideale Ergänzung? (in German)
Moderator: André Buck, Global Head Sales, Securities & Exchanges, SIX
Wednesday, 22 January 2020: 15.00 – 16.00, Chicago
Technological Leadership and Digitalisation
Panelist: Daniel Dahinden, Member of the Extended Executive Board and Head Business Unit Innovation & Digital, SIX