TradingScreen's QUO Launches Web Solution For Sell-Side's Private Banking Clients - QUO Launches New Web Solution For Sell-Side Distribution To Private Bank And Wealth Management Clients

QUO, the execution management and workflow solution from TradingScreen (TS), the all-asset class execution and order management system, has launched a new web solution for the Private Bank and Wealth Management divisions of sell-side institutions to distribute to their buy-side clients. A cloud based high-touch execution management system, the web application is a workflow solution and trading platform now available to banks and brokers.
Initially launched in 2019 for the buy-side wealth management community, QUO’s expansion into the sell-side recognises the sell side demand for superior technology and connectivity.
Sell-side firms can now white-label and distribute the QUO platform as a privately branded online trading platform in less than three months from initiation. The ease and speed follow on from the banking sector’s push to encourage more clients into digital workflow solutions. QUO merges data, all asset class positions, pre-trade checks, P&L, and referential positions with an execution management system.
Will Lawton, Head of QUO, commented: “Following the success of QUO with our primary wealth management client base, we have enhanced the QUO offering, expanding it to the private banking and wealth management divisions of sell-side institutions to help them service their end clients. With greater market demand for automation and connectivity, QUO can be utilised by not only our clients but their clients – allowing for greater digitalisation across the board.”
To date, over 65 QUO clients have already gone live with the white-labeled system. The sell-side launch of QUO follows the continued success of TradingScreen’s all-asset class execution and order management system, TradeSmart – which enables asset managers and hedge funds to meet today's market structure challenges.