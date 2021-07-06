Trading Up: Exchange Trading Specialist James Alexander Smith Joins INFINOX

- Global trading provider INFINOX brings on multi-asset veteran James Alexander Smith to head up its exchange-traded offering
- Alexander Smith will bridge the gap between retail and professional traders, offering derivatives investors an unmatched blend of tech and individual service
- With a decade-long pedigree in both institutional and retail trading gained in London and Dubai, he joins INFINOX as the brokerage expands worldwide
The global trading provider INFINOX has announced a major hire as it ramps up its international growth plans.
James Alexander Smith, previously Head of Multi-asset broking at Valbury Capital, will now lead INFINOX’s Exchange-Traded Derivatives and Cash Equity teams.
Based at INFINOX’s London headquarters, James will be responsible for increasing the global reach of the brand’s exchange-traded offering. INFINOX has a presence in 15 countries, and in May opened a major hub in Dubai after its Asian client-base grew by 102% in a year. The expansion comes after the company recorded a 61% jump in revenue and a 28% increase in trading volumes to $553bn in 2020.
Mr Alexander Smith has more than a decade of experience in derivatives, gained in both London and the Middle East. He most recently managed a highly profitable multi-asset desk investing in equity, fixed income and derivatives markets on behalf of HNW individuals and family office clients.
Robert Berkeley, CEO of INFINOX, said:
"James is already proving a valuable addition to our global team, cementing our position as a world-class multi-asset brokerage.
“His proven ability to nurture strong relationships with both professional and retail traders will be key as we seek to give more investors more ways to invest in a range of exchange-traded derivatives.”
James Alexander Smith, Head of Exchange-Traded Derivatives at INFINOX, added:
"INFINOX is a fast-growing company with an impressive global footprint in the FX and CFD space and I’m looking forward to contributing to its continued success.
“I am very impressed with the quality of my new colleagues, the vision of management and the unique combination of technology and personal interaction INFINOX offers its clients.”