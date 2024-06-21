Trading Technologies Wins Best Algo Trading Solution For TT® Platform At WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2024

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, announced that its TT platform won the award for Best Algo Trading Solution in the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2024. The winners were announced yesterday at an awards ceremony and reception in Hong Kong.

This marks the firm's third award this year for excellence in its TT platform, which handled 2.2 billion transactions in 2023. TT won the award for Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution both this month at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2024 and in March at the TradingTech Insight Europe Awards. Last year, Trading Technologies won the Waters Rankings Award for Best Algorithmic Trading Provider, and the TT platform was named Derivatives Trading System of the Year at both the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards and the FOW International Awards.

TT's high-volume platform connects to more than 100 global exchanges, including approximately 20 exchanges and venues across multiple asset classes in the Asia-Pacific region. In April, the firm introduced TT Splicer, a new TT Premium Order Type execution algos that provides industry-first functionality for synthetic multi-leg spread trading and the ability to minimize slippage and optimize trade execution. With a comprehensive suite of advanced execution algorithms, algorithmic design and deployment tools, Autospreader® and APIs, TT provides a broad range of automated trading capabilities in listed derivatives, equities, fixed income and foreign exchange (FX).

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We've significantly enhanced our algo execution suite over the past year. We created the TT Quantitative Trading Solution (QTS) business line to leverage the expertise and technology of acquired businesses and address the complex needs of our growing client base, including in Asia. We are honored to earn this recognition for our algo trading solution – designed by and for traders – and hold ourselves to the highest standards in the sophistication and range of tools and quality of service."

Joe Signorelli, TT's EVP Managing Director, QTS, said: "We are thrilled to earn this recognition in the Asia-Pacific region for our unique algo offering, as we continue to build on our strong foundation and grow both in the range of sophisticated capabilities we offer and the number of asset classes we serve. Traders and institutions in the region are particularly excited about the breadth of our offering and the new functionality we've been introducing."

The new QTS business line draws from a team of experts in data science and analytics, trading, risk management, coding and development in multiple asset classes.

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital markets community. WatersTechnology officials said that the awards this year were extremely competitive, with the largest number of entries in the history of its Asia awards program, representing a 20% increase compared to 2023.