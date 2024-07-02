Trading Technologies Launches Day-One Connectivity To Abaxx Exchange

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, announced today that it is now offering its clients access to Abaxx Exchange, a global commodity futures exchange and clearinghouse based in Singapore. The market launched on June 28, with the first trade executed through the TT® platform by StoneX Financial. Clients are able to use TT to trade the exchange's energy and carbon derivatives contracts.

Products currently offered on Abaxx include five new commodity benchmark futures contracts. These first-of-their-kind, centrally cleared, physically deliverable contracts better enable market participants to execute their energy transition strategies, providing improved price discovery and enhanced risk management tools in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and carbon markets, to be soon followed by solutions for battery metals.

Alun Green, EVP Managing Director, Futures & Options for TT, said: "Trading Technologies offers the world's leading financial institutions and professional traders access to all major listed derivatives markets globally, and we're delighted to bring our clients access to this unique new marketplace from day one of trading. We're also a trusted partner to global and regional energy suppliers and commodity firms looking to hedge their risks in both physical and derivatives markets. Abaxx will bring new risk management capabilities with the option of physical delivery or offset through the sale of the contracts before delivery."

Dan McElduff, Abaxx Exchange President, Strategy & Development, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Trading Technologies to offer our clients seamless access to smarter markets. By combining the advanced TT platform with our industry-leading, physically deliverable commodity futures contracts, market participants can now leverage our shared expertise and resources to access the price discovery and risk management tools essential for meeting the commercial needs of the energy transition and unlocking the investment capital required for a low-carbon economy."

TT recently announced connectivity to the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), the largest power exchange in Europe, through the TT platform. The connection gives clients the ability to trade the European physical power markets for the first time on TT. In collaboration with a large European energy supplier, the firm offers the new continuous intraday power trading capability to clients globally as a fully co-located service.