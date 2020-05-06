Trading Technologies Launches Connectivity To Borsa İstanbul For Derivatives Trading Via The TT® Platform

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Borsa İstanbul, the one and only exchange of Turkey, today announced that all derivative products listed on Borsa İstanbul Derivatives Market (VOIP) are now available for trading through the TT platform and accessible to TT’s global user base.
Clients can leverage TT’s full suite of tools, including functionality for charting and analytics, mobile trading, options, FIX services and API development, to trade the full suite of derivatives products listed on Borsa İstanbul. These include foreign exchange, commodity, index, and interest rate futures and options on futures.
“This represents an exciting opportunity for Trading Technologies, as this connection to Borsa İstanbul brings us into a new region. Our link to Borsa İstanbul will offer additional trading opportunities to our existing clients around the globe while presenting us with new geographic growth opportunities. We’ve already received many inquiries from local traders, and we’re excited to enter the market,” said Steve Stewart, Managing Director, Sales EMEA at Trading Technologies.
“With the goal of being a financial center and regional hub for investment, Borsa İstanbul emphasizes its technology and access services. In line with that we are expanding our colocation area to increase the number of customers hosting in our İstanbul Data Center. For those who prefer to access our markets from abroad, we are trying to make Borsa İstanbul available in world known end-client platforms. In that manner integration to Trading Technologies is crucial to increase our global reach and make it easier for our existing and potential investors to access Borsa İstanbul’s markets and data,” said Alpogan Sabri Erdogan, Executive Vice President at Borsa İstanbul.
Customers who wish to trade Borsa İstanbul will need to contact the exchange to order production cross-connects before they can access Borsa İstanbul through the TT platform.
TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.