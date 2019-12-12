Trading Technologies Contracts With SBI Thai Online For Distribution Of The TT® Platform From Thailand

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced they have contracted with SBI Thai Online, a Bangkok-based broker and subsidiary of SBI Group, to distribute the TT platform to the firm’s client base. Through this agreement, SBI Thai Online will provide international clients with access to the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) via the exchange’s proprietary EMAPI API from within TFEX’s SET Data Center in Bangkok.
SBI Thai Online’s client base will have access to the TT platform’s full range of professional trading tools, including Autospreader®, ADL, and APIs.
“We are thrilled SBI has chosen TT as a solution to extend to their clients. As we expand into what are new markets for TT and exchanges such as TFEX, having the endorsement of local brokers like SBI, who are the experts in their region, is important. It allows us to bring our technologies to a brand new set of customers and extend the reach and interest in the Asian markets as a whole out to our wider international clients,” said Mark Pottle, Regional Executive Sales Director for Trading Technologies in Asia.
“We think it’s important to introduce new tools and technologies to our clients and empower them with what other trading communities have been taking advantage of. Offering the TT platform to our clients brings some simple benefits such as faster speed to market as well as the opportunity to explore new ideas in trading, algorithmic trading or other ways which have not been so easily available to date,” said Yukiko Roberts, CEO of SBI Thai Online.
TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.