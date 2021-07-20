Trading Technologies Connects To Warsaw Stock Exchange Via The TT® Platform

• Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT) is a global provider of the highest quality professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions
• Through the TT platform, the company's global users will have access to derivative products listed on the WSE
• Close cooperation between the WSE and TT will allow to increase the liquidity of derivatives listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and will also increase its attractiveness for investors
Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), the national exchange of Poland, today announced that TT’s global user base can now access derivatives products listed on WSE through the TT platform. The addition of WSE to Trading Technologies’ range of connected markets further strengthens the TT offering with seamless access to Central and Eastern Europe’s leading derivatives market.
The exchange’s listings span index futures, single-stock futures, currency futures and index options and include:
● WIG20 index futures and options
● mWIG40 index futures
● USD/PLN, EUR/PLN, GBP/PLN and CHF/PLN FX futures
In 2020, WSE ranked among European leaders in terms of turnover growth. Its main market equities grew by 47.5% year over year (YoY), while its SME Growth Market saw significant action and recorded over 888% YoY growth. At the same time, WSE’s derivatives segment turnover volumes grew by at least 50% YoY in each product line. The WIG20 futures contract, WSE’s flagship derivatives product, is certified by the CFTC, making it available to U.S.-based traders.
“The Warsaw Stock Exchange’s product portfolio has broad appeal to our global FCM partners and their customers as well as some buy-side and commercial users. We are happy to be collaborating with WSE on this mutually beneficial endeavor,” said Steve Stewart, Managing Director, Sales EMEA at Trading Technologies.
“We are glad TT clients will have access to WSE-listed derivatives which strongly supports further development of this market. Apart from introduction of new products, we are focused on broadening the number of market participants active in this segment. Close cooperation with TT will help us bring liquidity to WSE derivatives and make our market more attractive to investors,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Management Board.
With market connectivity that spans six continents, TT’s privately managed infrastructure delivers secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to single-digit microsecond automated order entry.