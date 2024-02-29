Trading Technologies Closes On ATEO Acquisition

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of ATEO SAS, a leading provider of post-trade solutions for listed derivatives, expanding TT's reach into clearing and other middle-office technologies and services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ATEO will operate as a global managed service hosted in TT's data centers. ATEO's post-trade allocation engine is already fully integrated into the TT order management system (OMS), providing TT OMS clients with seamless access to the functionality.

ATEO's products include: TEO Derivatives, a global order management system dedicated to pure brokerage environments and used by many of the world's leading inter-dealer and executing brokers, including the vast majority of brokers in London; the LISA Clearing Engine, a widely adopted trade matching and clearing solution enabling firms to process business across all clearing houses globally and offer tailored services to their customers; and UGO, a set of gateways and standardized clearing application programming interfaces (APIs) providing firms with the ability to develop or feed in-house solutions through scalable trade feed standardization and high throughput for all clearing activities.

David Solo, TT Board member, led the acquisition negotiation on behalf of TT, and Fieldfisher acted as the firm's legal advisor. NINE58 Advisors served as financial advisor and Dentons as legal advisor to ATEO.