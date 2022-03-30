Trading Schedule Of Moscow Exchange Markets On 31 March

On 31 March 2022, the Moscow Exchange markets will operate as follows as decided by the Bank of Russia.
Equity Market
- all Russian stocks and securities of international companies operating in the Russian Federation will be available for trading in the Main Trading Mode (central order book) (9:50-10:00 opening auction, 10:00-18:40 trading period, 18:40-18:50 closing auction) from 9:50-18:50 Moscow time, and for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:50-19:00,
- other international securities will only be available for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:50-19:00,
- 25 ETFs will be available for trading in the Main Trading Mode (central order book) from 9:50-18:50, and for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:50-19:00,
- other instruments of the Equity Market will not be traded,
- short sales are now allowed for clearing members to trade certain securities, but remained banned for brokers’ clients.
Bond Market:
- all bonds (except for corporate Eurobonds and Russian sovereign Eurobonds without collective custody certificate with NSD) will be available in the Main Trading Mode (central order book) (9:50-10:00 opening auction, 10:00-18:40 trading period, 18:40-18:50 closing auction) from 9:50 to 18:50 and for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:30-19:00, these bonds (except for domestic sovereign bonds (OFZ)) will not be available for short sales,
- corporate Eurobonds and Russian sovereign Eurobonds will be available for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:30-19:00,
- negotiated buyback trades will be available from 9:30-19:00,
- trades in bonds are settled in RUB.
The Derivatives Market will trade all derivative contracts from 10:00-18:45, except for contracts on Alibaba and Baidu securities traded based on negotiated orders.
The Money Market will offer negotiated trades from 9:30 to 19:00 and order book trades from 10:00 to 19:00.
The FX and Precious Metals Markets will be open from 10:00-19:00.
The Standartised OTC Derivatives Market will be closed.