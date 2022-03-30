 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Trading Schedule Of Moscow Exchange Markets On 31 March

Date 30/03/2022

On 31 March 2022, the Moscow Exchange markets will operate as follows as decided by the Bank of Russia.

 

Equity Market

  • all Russian stocks and securities of international companies operating in the Russian Federation will be available for trading in the Main Trading Mode (central order book) (9:50-10:00 opening auction, 10:00-18:40 trading period, 18:40-18:50 closing auction) from 9:50-18:50 Moscow time, and for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:50-19:00,
  • other international securities will only be available for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:50-19:00,
  • 25 ETFs will be available for trading in the Main Trading Mode (central order book) from 9:50-18:50, and for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:50-19:00,
  • other instruments of the Equity Market will not be traded,
  • short sales are now allowed for clearing members to trade certain securities, but remained banned for brokers’ clients.

Bond Market:

  • all bonds (except for corporate Eurobonds and Russian sovereign Eurobonds without collective custody certificate with NSD) will be available in the Main Trading Mode (central order book) (9:50-10:00 opening auction, 10:00-18:40 trading period, 18:40-18:50 closing auction) from 9:50 to 18:50 and for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:30-19:00, these bonds (except for domestic sovereign bonds (OFZ)) will not be available for short sales,
  • corporate Eurobonds and Russian sovereign Eurobonds will be available for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:30-19:00,
  • negotiated buyback trades will be available from 9:30-19:00,
  • trades in bonds are settled in RUB.

The Derivatives Market will trade all derivative contracts from 10:00-18:45, except for contracts on Alibaba and Baidu securities traded based on negotiated orders.

The Money Market will offer negotiated trades from 9:30 to 19:00 and order book trades from 10:00 to 19:00.

The FX and Precious Metals Markets will be open from 10:00-19:00.

The Standartised OTC Derivatives Market will be closed.