Trading Provider INFINOX Grows Institutional Brand IX Prime By 50%

- INFINOX adapts well to Brexit and a series of regulatory changes, earning UK revenue of £8.4m in the last financial year, company results reveal
- The trading provider’s UK client assets under management reach £8.7m, while its institutional arm IX Prime has doubled its UK trading volumes and grown its client-base by 50%
- Year of consolidation sees INFINOX achieve robust profits at home and expand its global ambition, securing regulatory approval from South Africa’s FSCA
The online trading provider INFINOX generated UK revenue of £8.4m and held client assets under management of £8.7m during the last financial year, its company results reveal.
The company’s institutional division IX Prime, which provides liquidity, technology and risk management to institutional clients, performed particularly strongly – growing its UK client-base by 50% and doubling its UK trading volumes compared to the previous year.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the City of London, INFINOX Capital Ltd enables sophisticated private investors to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities.
The company’s operations, which are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, have adapted well to the post-Brexit regulatory environment, the introduction of the UK MiFID framework and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the constant turbulence of the markets during the 12 months to 31st March 2021, INFINOX consolidated its position and remained well capitalised, delivering UK pre-tax profits of £292,402 over the financial year.
The company also positioned itself to capitalise on rising demand from African investors, successfully securing regulatory approval from South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
Robert Berkeley, CEO of INFINOX Capital, said:
“The past 18 months have been challenging, exciting and rewarding for INFINOX. We’ve embraced significant changes, including Brexit and the creation of the UK MiFID framework, as well as the intense volatility of a global economy in the grip of the Covid pandemic.
“The UK trading environment has proved testing, but the company has proved highly resilient, and we’ve strategically realigned our operations to continue offering clients the first-class service they’ve come to expect from INFINOX. This consolidation, coupled with the rapid success of our IX Prime offering as well as the experience and skill of our team and our robust balance sheet, puts us in a very strong position to drive future growth.”