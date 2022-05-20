Trading Platform ejmarkets.com: BaFin Investigates WP HOLDING UND MANAGEMENT LTD

In accordance with section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ), BaFin would like to make clear that WP HOLDING UND MANAGEMENT LTD has not been granted authorisation under the KWG to conduct banking business or provide financial services. The company is not supervised by BaFin .

The information provided on the company’s website, ejmarkets.com, gives reasonable grounds to suspect that WP HOLDING UND MANAGEMENT LTD is conducting banking business and providing financial services in Germany without the required authorisation.

Under the KWG , authorisation is required in order to conduct banking business or provide financial services in Germany. However, some companies operate without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.