Trading In Depositary Receipts On Russian Shares On MOEX

Moscow Exchange advises trading members that depositary receipts on Russian shares which may be restricted for trading on MOEX after Federal Law 114-FZ comes into force are available only for repo transactions and are not available for trading in the central order book (buy/sell transactions).
Settlement codes for these securities were restricted as from 20 April 2022.
Depositary receipts on securities of international companies doing their businesses in Russia, which are available for buy/sell transactions (in the central order book), will continue to be traded without restrictions after the law comes into force.
On 27 April 2022, a ban on the issue and trading of international depositary receipts on Russian shares will become effective.