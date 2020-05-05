Tradeweb Reports Robust Trading Activity In April

Tradeweb reported today average daily volume (ADV) of $763.4 billion (bn) in April across our electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. This is an increase of 14.6 percent (%) year over year (YoY).
Lee Olesky, Tradeweb CEO, said: “April was a strong month for Tradeweb across all asset classes. Following historic volatility and volumes in March, activity was more normalized but was still higher than any prior April on record. Our clients are adjusting their workflows for the longer term, and we are seeing accelerated adoption of electronic protocols and processing.”
On the final day of April, Tradeweb set one-day records in U.S. Treasury, European government bond and U.S. credit trading, with more than $2.4bn in credit portfolio trading.
