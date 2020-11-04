 Skip to main Content
Tradeweb Reports October Total Trading Volume Of $19.4 Trillion - Average Daily Volume Of $910.8 Billion In October Marks Tradeweb's Second-Highest Month Ever

Date 04/11/2020

  • Average daily volume (ADV) across rates, credit, equities and money markets for Tradeweb Markets was $910.8 billion (bn) in October 2020, up 28.8 percent (%) year over year (YoY) and Tradeweb’s second-highest month ever. Average daily trades for the month totaled 51,077.
  • Tradeweb captured record TRACE share in U.S. High Grade of 19.2% (including 9.4% fully electronic) and record TRACE share in U.S. High Yield of 5.9% (including 3.6% fully electronic). Monthly ADV records were set in U.S. High Yield and Repurchase Agreements, as well as portfolio trading.


