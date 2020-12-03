Tradeweb Reports November Total Trading Volume Of $18.7 Trillion

- Average daily volume (ADV) across rates, credit, equities and money markets for Tradeweb Markets was $958.7 billion (bn) in November 2020, up 37.2 percent (%) year over year (YoY) and Tradeweb’s second-highest month ever. Average daily trades for the month totaled 55,837.
- Tradeweb set monthly ADV records across cash rates and credit markets, specifically Treasuries, Mortgages, U.S. High Grade Credit, U.S. High Yield Credit, European Credit, Chinese Bonds and Repurchase Agreements, as well as automated trading (AiEX) across products. Tradeweb captured a record 20.1% of U.S. High Grade TRACE (including 10.3% fully electronic) and a record 6.8% of U.S. High Yield TRACE (including 3.9% fully electronic). Additionally, Rates Derivatives captured record SEF market share.
