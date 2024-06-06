Tradeweb Reports May 2024 Total Trading Volume Of $41.7 Trillion And Average Daily Volume Of $1.90 Trillion - May 2024 ADV Up 40.0% YoY

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for the month of May 2024 of $41.7 trillion (tn)1. Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1 .90tn, an increase of 40.0 percent (%) year-over-year (YoY).

In May 2024 , Tradeweb records included:

ADV in global repurchase agreements

May 2024 Highlights

RATES

U.S. government bond ADV was up 33.4% YoY to $192.5 billion (bn). European government bond ADV was down 0.4% YoY to $41.4bn . U.S. government bond volumes were supported by growth across all client sectors. Increased adoption across a wide range of protocols and favorable market conditions contributed to the increase in volume. The addition of r8fin continues to contribute positively to wholesale volumes. Market volatility and sustained primary issuance across Europe and the UK helped drive trading volume in European government bonds.

government bond ADV was up 33.4% YoY to (bn). European government bond ADV was down 0.4% YoY to . Mortgage ADV was up 18.4% YoY to $197.1bn . The increase in To-Be-Announced (TBA) volumes was driven by heightened dollar roll and coupon swap activity and record basis trading despite the decline in macro rate volatility YoY. Client activity in specified pools reached the second-highest total monthly volume ever.

. Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 53.3% YoY to $484.2bn and total rates derivatives ADV was up 67.9% YoY to $784.6bn . Strong volume in swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year was driven by ongoing institutional client activity as well as a 69% increase in compression activity which carries a lower fee per million. Quarter to date compression activity is trending lower than 1Q24. Clients continued to utilize the request-for-market (RFM) protocol for larger risk transfers while inflation and emerging markets swap growth remained strong.

and total rates derivatives ADV was up 67.9% YoY to .

CREDIT

Fully electronic U.S. credit ADV was up 46.7% YoY to $6.6bn and European credit ADV was up 16.1% YoY to $2.2bn . U.S. credit volumes were driven by increased client adoption, most notably in request-for-quote (RFQ), portfolio trading and Tradeweb AllTrade®. Tradeweb captured a 17.6% share of fully electronic U.S. High Grade TRACE, and 7.5% share of fully electronic U.S. High Yield TRACE. Strong European credit volumes were driven by portfolio trading and our unique dealer selection tool (SNAP IOI) which is deployed through both Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) and RFQ.

credit ADV was up 46.7% YoY to and European credit ADV was up 16.1% YoY to . Municipal bonds ADV was up 11.1% YoY to $357 million (mm). Volume growth aligned with the broader market, as institutional activity outpaced retail activity amidst robust issuance.

(mm). Credit derivatives ADV was up 5.7% YoY to $8.7bn . Increased hedge fund and systematic account activity, along with heightened credit volatility, led to increased swap execution facility (SEF) and multilateral trading facility (MTF) credit default swaps activity.

.

EQUITIES

U.S. ETF ADV was down 15.3% YoY to $6.1bn and European ETF ADV was down 1.4% YoY to $2.3bn . ETF volumes were generally lower YoY, driven primarily by reduced secondary market volumes and lower volatility in equities, which disproportionally impacts our U.S. equity wholesale business. Institutional ETF RFQ adoption remained strong across regions, which was led by the continued increase in client adoption.

ETF ADV was down 15.3% YoY to and European ETF ADV was down 1.4% YoY to .

MONEY MARKETS

Repurchase agreement ADV was up 28.7% YoY to $605.1bn . Increased client activity on Tradeweb’s electronic repo trading platform drove record global repo activity. The combination of quantitative tightening, increased collateral supply, and current rates market activity shifted more assets from the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility to money markets. Retail money markets activity was strong as markets priced in less aggressive Fed rate cuts.

.

Please refer to the report posted to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/ for complete information and data related to our historical monthly, quarterly and yearly ADV and total trading volume across asset classes.

